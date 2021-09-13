Advertisement

Saints run all over Joe Barry’s defense debut

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Green...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All five of the Saints touchdowns were passes from Jameis Winston, but New Orleans ran all over Joe Barry’s defense debut.

They ran the ball 39 times for 171 yards.

“We kind of anticipated it. They started having success with the run early, so of course they’re gonna stay with it,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “It’s something we gotta fix and get handled. We gotta be better.”

The Green Bay defense couldn’t get off the field in their 38-3 loss.

The Saints were 5 of 10 on third down, 2 of 2 on 4th down.

In the first half, New Orleans had possession of the ball for 22 minutes, verses the Packers’ eight minutes. It became tough with the Jacksonville heat.

“Yeah I mean that plays a factor with us not getting off. But that’s our fault for not getting off,” Green Bay safety Adrian Amos said. “With it being the first game of the season, those compounding factors where we don’t get ourselves off on third down, getting three and outs, getting take-aways, things like that, we make the job harder on ourselves.”

“I just think that any time we can’t get off the field on third down, keeping their drives going, sustaining their drives, any defense is gonna get tired if you’re out there,” Clark added.

“They obviously came out with a lot more intensity than we did,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “They were the hungrier team and that’s disappointing, especially when you have a team like we feel we have.”

What finally seemed like a silver lining in the third quarter was an interception from Darnell Savage. It was taken back because of a penalty on Za’Darius Smith for roughing the passer.

“It looked like a clean hit to me, hard hit but I feel like he was on target. He led with his shoulder.,” Clark said. “It is what it is. That call didn’t change nothing with the game, just the whole defensive performance.”

There was a lot of high hopes and confidence with Barry coming in as defensive coordinator. Are the Packers questioning some of that now?

“It definitely humbled us,” Clark said.

“If you jump ship after one game, you didn’t really believe,” Amos said. “It’s not a question or anything like that. We have 17 games now. One game is not going to change my opinion of our defense or anything like that.”

