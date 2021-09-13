Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
A fire.
Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
virtual learning
Classroom at Lakeside Elementary moves online due to number of COVID-19 cases
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
GAME BLOG: Packers fall to the Saints, 38-3

Latest News

The Walt Disney Co. announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively...
Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
September 13 Noon Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms tonight
Long-delayed murder trial underway in Green Bay