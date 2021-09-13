Point Beach Nuclear Plant emergency response exercises held this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An emergency response exercise will be held this week at Point Beach Nuclear Plant.

Manitowoc County, Kewaunee County and the State of Wisconsin are conducting exercises Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The public will see emergency response teams and state and federal vehicles.

Exercises will be held at Manitowoc County Highway Department, the Manitowoc County Emergency Operations Center, Holy Family, and Seehafer Broadcasting.

On Sept. 17, local officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will hold a press conference on what they learned from the drill.

Federal regulations require state and local governments to twice a year show that they can protect people living within 10 miles of a nuclear plant in event of an emergency.

