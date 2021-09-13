Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people have been displaced following a fire Sunday afternoon in Oshkosh.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews were called to a four-unit apartment complex just after 2 p.m. on the 1300 block of Maricopa Drive.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from behind the building.

Officials say the damage to one apartment and the entire attic area is considered “extensive”, adding that the building is considered uninhabitable.

They add the remainder of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

Three of the nine people who are displaced have asked the Red Cross for help.

No one was injured during the fire, which officials say appears to have started on a second-level balcony.

The incident is still being investigated.

