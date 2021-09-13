Advertisement

Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people have been displaced following a fire Sunday afternoon in Oshkosh.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews were called to a four-unit apartment complex just after 2 p.m. on the 1300 block of Maricopa Drive.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from behind the building.

Officials say the damage to one apartment and the entire attic area is considered “extensive”, adding that the building is considered uninhabitable.

They add the remainder of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

Three of the nine people who are displaced have asked the Red Cross for help.

No one was injured during the fire, which officials say appears to have started on a second-level balcony.

The incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man wanted in attempted homicide arrested following Oconto County manhunt
UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
As a frequent traveler, a Fox Valley man remembers views like this overlooking New York City....
Appleton man flying into NYC on 9/11 recalls seeing plane hit Twin Towers: “I thought it was an accident.”
Green Bay fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
The national mandate will require that bigger businesses provide paid time-off for vaccination...
Companies with 100+ workers now required to all be vaccinated or tested weekly

Latest News

De Pere MLC Awards Bow Gala attracts fans from across the U.S.
De Pere MLC Awards Bow Gala draws people from all over country
virtual learning
Classroom at Lakeside Elementary moves online due to number of COVID-19 cases
A healthcare worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine.
Upfront: Kleefisch, Barnes speak on Biden’s vaccine mandates
Dr. Lisa Arkin was living in New York City and working in Showtime’s creative development...
New Yorker left the entertainment industry to become a doctor after 9/11
Upfront: Kleefisch, Barnes speak on Biden’s vaccine mandates
Upfront: Kleefisch, Barnes speak on Biden’s vaccine mandates