New Holstein family receives key to its new Habitat home

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A New Holstein family is living the American dream, and they’ll soon be moving into their very own house.

Monday was a big day for Nick and Nora Guri, along with their three children -- ages nine, seven, and three.

According to Nick Guri, “I remember saying one day, I want to own my own home, so the time came. Since I had my kids, I told my kids that one day we will have our own home and have our own freedom inside.”

On Monday, the family is receiving the keys to their new Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity home at 1505 Stonewall Drive in New Holstein. “The feeling of owning your own home, the excitement doesn’t stop!” adds Guri.

The 290th build for the Fox Cities Habitat, this is the first house the organization has built in the New Holstein community.

“We’re accustomed to building in the more immediate Fox Cities area, but this is part of our service territory and so we’ve committed to serving families wherever they live and where they’d like to live and so this was a great opportunity for us to be welcomed into a wonderful community that is just so supportive of the people that live here,” says John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to Habitat helping the Guris secure their first home, Amerequip, a local manufacturer, was the lead corporate sponsor. The Guri’s home was the first time the company has been a part of a complete build like this. Amerequip president and CEO, Mike VanderZanden adds, “We didn’t have to think twice when we were asked to be a corporate sponsor and to have our team members step up and fill 150 volunteer days has just truly been rewarding to see. Never been more proud, in the difference it’s making in the community.”

The Guris helped with the build too, putting in hundreds of hours of sweat equity on their own property as well as others,

knowing what waited for them at the end. “It was worth it,” says Nick Guri. He adds, “It was worth every second I did and all the help and everything. The work never stops. Work hard, it gets done.”

And now the Guris have a home to call their own.

