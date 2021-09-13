Advertisement

Nearly 70% of state executive branch workers vaccinated

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says almost 70% of state executive branch workers have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across the state.

Evers’ administration said Monday that 87% of them have complied with a requirement to share their vaccination status.

Evers has not mandated vaccinations for any state workers, although he has said he is considering such a move.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced earlier this month that almost 90% of its students, faculty and campus workers have been fully vaccinated.

RELATED: 2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine

