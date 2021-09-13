Long-delayed murder trial underway in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-delayed jury trial is underway for a Green Bay man charged in a 2015 murder.

Jury selection and opening statements are happening Monday in Antwon Powell trial.

Powell, 34, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting death of David Shorter.

The crime dates back to Dec. 3, 2015. Victim David Shorter broke into Antwon Powell’s home and stole $400 and a quarter-pound of high grade marijuana, according to prosecutors. Late that night, Shorter, 32, was shot outside his duplex in the 800 block of Bellevue Street. Shorter crawled back into his home, and died later at the hospital.

As Action 2 News has reported, Powell has made dozens of court appearances since charges were filed in January of 2016. He’s fired several attorneys. Some lawyers have withdrawn from the case. Powell’s asked for adjournments. In 2019, he agreed to an Alford Plea, in which he would admit there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty but maintain his innocence. Powell later withdrew that plea.

On May 25th, Powell’s defense attorney filed a motion asking to delay the trial, arguing prosecutors haven’t provided the defense with certain evidence and that he wasn’t prepared for trial.

“I understand the point that the victims have rights, however, they don’t trump the rights of the defendant,” argued Powell’s attorney, Michael Balskus.

Prosecutors were adamant they have offered all evidence to Powell’s attorney.

Action 2 News will have coverage of the first day of trial Monday and keep you updated.

