Lawmakers propose bill to spend rescue plan funds on Potawatomi Tower repairs

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three local lawmakers are proposing the allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for repairs to Potawatomi State Park observation tower.

The bill was proposed by Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay), Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay), and Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere).

The bill calls for Gov. Tony Evers to allot $750,000 of the federal funds to restore the tower at Potawatomi State Park. The tower is on the National and State Register of Historic Places.

The tower has been closed since 2017 due to structural concerns and movement in the wooden support beams. The next year, the Department of Natural Resources announced a permanent closure and plans for deconstruction. Wood Research and Development performed an engineering study and found the tower could be saved. The DNR then reversed their position on deconstructing the tower.

“In addition to being an iconic and beloved attraction that brings many visitors to the park, the structure, which was built in 1932, has been historically significant in the emergence of tourism in Wisconsin. It was the first tower constructed in Wisconsin specifically as a tourist attraction. All earlier towers had been originally built to serve as fire lookout towers,” reads the announcement.

The lawmakers say the project is a good use of ARPA funds because the governor has directed some of the money to Wisconsin tourism.

They are looking for co-sponsors of the bill.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.