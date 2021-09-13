Advertisement

Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid for governor

Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million from individuals in the days after she launched her campaign for governor on Thursday. The Republican Kleefisch announced the fundraising totals on Monday.

That is on top of the $190,000 she had in her campaign account at the end of June.

Several other Republicans are considering getting into the race but have yet to announce. Those include longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, state Rep. John Macco and former Marine Kevin Nicholson. Nicholson is also considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers reported raising $5 million the first six months of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
A fire.
Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
virtual learning
Classroom at Lakeside Elementary moves online due to number of COVID-19 cases
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
GAME BLOG: Packers fall to the Saints, 38-3

Latest News

Election ballots
Gableman tells election clerks to keep data
A healthcare worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine.
Upfront: Kleefisch, Barnes speak on Biden’s vaccine mandates
First lady Dr. Jill Biden departs Yeager Airport late Thursday afternoon after a full schedule...
Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday
The national mandate will require that bigger businesses provide paid time-off for vaccination...
Companies with 100+ workers now required to all be vaccinated or tested weekly