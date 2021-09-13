Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center a founder of nation’s first emergency blood reserve

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community Blood Center is a founding member of the nation’s first emergency blood reserve.

It’s partnered with blood centers in 5 other states to address the nation’s unstable blood supply and help prepare for the unexpected natural disasters and mass casualty events.

Kristine Belanger, Chief Operation Officer and Vice President of Operations for Community Blood Center, talked with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how the emergency blood reserve will work and what makes it different from blood banks and other efforts to keep a steady national blood supply.

