Evening training flights for 115th Fighter Wing scheduled for this week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The skies over parts of Wisconsin will be a bit louder during the evening hours this week, as well as parts of next week.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing, the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be doing evening training flights Monday through Thursday from September 13-16, and the 20-23.

F-16 fighter jets will be taking off or landing until about 10 p.m.

Pilots will be following flight paths, which were designed to lower the amount of noise heard by residents in the area.

The flights are normally done during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance members are required to do nighttime work as well.

