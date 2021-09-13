Advertisement

De Pere MLC Awards Bow Gala draws people from all over country

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a big weekend for movie enthusiasts at the De Pere Film Festival.

Dozens of films were shown at the De Pere Cinema Saturday night.

During the 3rd annual MLC Gala on Sunday, 30 awards were given out to some of the best filmmakers, actors, and actresses in the Green Bay and Fox Valley area.

Filmmakers from all over the country attended the gala, but it was a full-circle moment for those who call De Pere home “What a beautiful town. The pelicans, the Fox River and people are so friendly. Everything is so nice and clean and we’re bringing De Pere to the world with this event,” said Freddy Moyano, President of MLC Awards.

“The De Pere Cinema is where I saw all the films as a kid. All the Star Wars, Radars of the Lost Ark, all my favorites, so to have my face on the big screen up there was really a special day,” said Travis Mitchell, local actor.

Moyano is hoping to have another gala this upcoming winter.

