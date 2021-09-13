On the Clock: Reaction to the Packers 38-3 loss to the Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the latest on the Packers blowout 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Packers Defense: Joe Barry’s Ugly Debut

• Aaron Rodgers’ Terrible Game

• Rodgers “Last Dance”

• What I Heard

• Gold Zone

• Roughing Passer Penalty

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.