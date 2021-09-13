Classroom at Lakeside Elementary moves online due to number of COVID-19 cases

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh School District will be moving one classroom at Lakeside Elementary to all virtual classes for one week due to the amount of positive COVID-19 test results in the class.

Officials say in one classroom containing 20 students, there were five positive COVID-19 cases.

The cases were discovered after district officials and the county health department recommended that all students in the classroom get tested after there were three active cases in one classroom last week.

Two other students tested positive Sunday, when the district says it provided rapid COVID-19 tests at the school.

Officials did not provide any other details about the class.

On Friday, the school district said a total of seven students at Lakeside have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Those students have been quarantined at home with siblings.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, on Friday there were 38 positive cases among all Oshkosh students and 10 among staff. There were 266 students and 14 staff members in quarantine, either because of symptoms or close contact.

The school district has had a total 63 positive cases and 386 students and staff in quarantine since the school year began last week.

Parents are being asked to make sure students are properly wearing masks, regularly washing their hands and also watching their distance from others.

If students have any COVID-19 symptoms, the district asks that families immediately notify the school.

