Advertisement

Bonduel man killed in Langlade County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel man was killed in a crash in Langlade County Sunday.

The victim was identified as Colton Schroepfer, 22.

It happened at 4:11 a.m. on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Rd.

Deputies say Schroepfer was traveling south on County Road H and missed a curve in the road. Schroepfer’s vehicle entered a ditch, hit a driveway and rolled several times.

Schroepfer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
A fire.
Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
virtual learning
Classroom at Lakeside Elementary moves online due to number of COVID-19 cases
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
GAME BLOG: Packers fall to the Saints, 38-3

Latest News

Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid for governor
Long-delayed murder trial underway in Green Bay
Point Beach Nuclear Plant (FILE)
Point Beach Nuclear Plant emergency response exercises held this week
September 13 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms