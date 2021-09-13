Appleton hosting Rhythms of the World
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A celebration of multicultural communities will take place in Appleton this weekend.
Rhythms of the World 2021 is a free event at Houdini Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hmong, Polynesian, Philippine and Classical Indian dancers will perform.
There will be music from Trinidad, Bali, Mexico and more.
