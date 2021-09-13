Advertisement

Appleton hosting Rhythms of the World

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A celebration of multicultural communities will take place in Appleton this weekend.

Rhythms of the World 2021 is a free event at Houdini Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hmong, Polynesian, Philippine and Classical Indian dancers will perform.

There will be music from Trinidad, Bali, Mexico and more.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
A fire.
Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive...
GAME BLOG: Packers fall to the Saints, 38-3
virtual learning
Classroom at Lakeside Elementary moves online due to number of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Charlie Berens & Do Good WI Tour hands out gift cards at Kwik Trip
Charlie Berens and Do Good WI Tour bring acts of kindness to a nearby Kwik Trip
Emotional 9/11 ceremony in Appleton honoring victims and first responders
City of Appleton holds solemn remembrance ceremony honoring 9/11 victims and first responders
In the stands of Lambeau Field, Saturday morning’s stair climb stretched the equivalent of 110...
Lambeau Field 9/11 stair climbing honors fallen firefighters
Home improvement
Thousands expected at Fox Cities Home & Garden Show