Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
A fire.
Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9
Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Boy in coma after being struck by flying metal on Wisconsin school playground

Latest News

Election ballots
Wisconsin election probe email raises security concerns
DHS get 100
‘Get Well Wisconsin’ program COVID-19 text message not a scam
Evening training flights for 115th Fighter Wing scheduled for this week
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild