Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Traffic noise and dementia

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Studies have linked traffic noise to heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Now there’s another detriment to your health.

Brad Spakowitz talks about a study in Denmark that links traffic and railroad noise to dementia.

He discusses how detailed researchers got in their study to reach their conclusions.

He also tells us to expect an active night with thunderstorms. Details in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries following Dodge County crash involving horse and buggy
A fire.
Oshkosh apartment complex fire displaces 9
Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Boy in coma after being struck by flying metal on Wisconsin school playground

Latest News

Blood in storage
INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center a founder of nation’s first emergency blood reserve
Image of COVID-19
2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine
USDA logo
Company recalls 3,768 pounds of empanadas that weren’t inspected
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Nearly 70% of state executive branch workers vaccinated