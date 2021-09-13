3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Traffic noise and dementia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Studies have linked traffic noise to heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Now there’s another detriment to your health.

Brad Spakowitz talks about a study in Denmark that links traffic and railroad noise to dementia.

He discusses how detailed researchers got in their study to reach their conclusions.

He also tells us to expect an active night with thunderstorms. Details in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

