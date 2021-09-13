2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin saw “shots in the arm” to fight COVID-19 increase for the 7th time in 8 weeks. Now the state can say 2 out of 3 adults have rolled up their sleeves for protection against COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 66.7% of Wisconsin’s adult population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 63% of the adults completed their vaccine series.

The state says 70% of Wisconsin’s women and 62.5% of men received at least one dose; 66.4% of women and 58.9% of men have completed their vaccinations.

Counting the population as a whole, 55.7% of Wisconsinites have received a vaccine dose, and 52.4% have finished. Those percentages include the population under 12 that can’t receive a vaccine.

A total 3,243,595 Wisconsinites received at least one dose of vaccine, and 3,050,518 of them completed their vaccinations so far. A total 57,240 doses of vaccine were doled out the week of September 5, the most in 3 months.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 44.4% received vaccine (+0.4)/38.3% fully vaccinated (+0.6)

16-17: 50.2% received vaccine (+0.2)/45.1% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

18-24: 50.2% received vaccine (+0.3)/45.0% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

25-34: 54.4% received vaccine (+0.3)/49.6% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

35-44: 62.1% received vaccine (+0.3)/57.7% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

45-54: 63.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/59.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

55-64: 72.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/69.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations

There was a net increase of 3,423 new cases since Friday’s report, including 665 new cases confirmed between Sunday and Monday morning. The state averaged 1,482 cases per day over the past 7 days. That rolling average is down from 1,538 on Friday. The DHS reports 7.7% of all coronavirus tests came back positive per day over the last 7-day period, showing no change since Friday.

Also not showing any change, Wisconsin is averaging 13 COVID-19 deaths per day. The death toll increased by 19 lives over the weekend to a total 7,759 lost to the disease caused by the coronavirus. Winnebago County reported 2 deaths, and Green Lake, Langlade and Outagamie counties each reported one. (Neighboring Menominee County in Michigan reported one death to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.) County-by-county case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

There were 168 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday’s report. We’ll get an update on current hospitalizations later this afternoon from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), which will take discharges and deaths into account. Friday, there were 1,047 patients in hospitals around the state, with 322 of them in ICU. That included 99 patients in the Northeast counties, one-third of them in ICU, and 88 COVID-19 patients in the Fox Valley region, 18 in ICU.

Later this week, we expect the DHS to report how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths in August involved people who were fully vaccinated compared to those who hadn’t completed their vaccinations or never got a vaccine. The DHS says it plans to release these comparisons by the 15th day of each month moving forward. In July, the rate was 369.2 cases, 18.2 hospitalizations, and 1.1 deaths for every 100,000 people who weren’t fully vaccinated, and 125.4 cases, 4.9 hospitalizations, and 0.1 deaths for every 100,000 people who were at least two weeks past finishing their vaccine series.

A CDC study of 13 states from April to mid-July found the unvaccinated were 4 1/2 times more likely to get infected, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die compared to people who are vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 56.4% (+0.1) 53.2% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 50.6% (+0.3) 47.9% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 45.5% (+0.2) 42.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 70.7% (+0.1) 67.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 48.6% (+0.2) 45.5% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 45.7% (+0.1) 43.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 49.9% (+0.2) 46.7% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.8% (+0.2) 43.4% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.9% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 46.3% (+0.0) 43.5% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 65.5% (+0.0) 58.0% (+0.6) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56.1% (+0.2) 52.9% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.8% (+0.3) 39.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.2% (+0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 48.7% (+0.2) 45.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.8% (+0.3) 37.7% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.9% (+0.2) 50.7% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 258,587 (54.5%) (+0.1) 244,083 (51.5%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 287,330 (52.3%) (+0.2) 270,551 (49.2%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,243,595 (55.7%) (+0.2) 3,050,518 (52.4%) (+0.2)

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living announced they’re holding free vaccination clinics at NWTC. No appointment is necessary for the clinic, and anyone who is at least 12 years old is eligible for the vaccine. The last clinic is tomorrow, September 14, from 1 to 4 P.M. If you’d like to attend the clinic, but need help with transportation, you’re asked to call 920-490-0500.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available again at Sunnyview Expo Center. The Winnebago County Health Department says the site is open weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 34,637 cases (+104) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,340 cases (+12) (52 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,557 cases (+18) (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,027 cases (+54) (185 deaths)

Door – 2,892 cases (+6) (31 deaths)

Florence - 471 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,967 cases (+90) (138 deaths)

Forest - 1,133 cases (+13) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,189 cases (+11) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,872 cases (+7) (24 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,104 cases (+11) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,544 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,301 cases (+13) (36 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 8,350 cases (+35) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,554 cases (+13) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,035 cases (+19) (43 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 849 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,999 cases (+19) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,468 cases (63) (231 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 5,157 cases (+12) (74 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,082 cases (+40) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,467 cases (+27) (132 deaths)

Waushara – 2,422 cases (+15) (39 deaths)

Winnebago – 20,178 cases (+76) (212 deaths) (+2)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Due to the Labor Day holiday, Michigan’s numbers were not updated today.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

