Upfront: Kleefisch, Barnes speak on Biden’s vaccine mandates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN/WBAY) - There’s no off season when it comes to Wisconsin politics.

Last week, former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch launched her campaign for Wisconsin Governor.

Meanwhile, the state’s U.S. Senate race is among one of the most unpredictable of the 2022 midterm election.

Current U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R), has yet to formally announce if he will seek a third term.

Meanwhile, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) has launched a campaign against Johnson for his seat in Washington.

Sunday morning on Upfront, which airs on WBAY-TV, both Kleefisch and Barnes spoke about how they feel about President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates, which require all companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers, or have weekly testing. The mandate affects roughly 80 million Americans. In addition, about 17 million workers at health care facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

“These are decisions made by a patient or a doctor. Listen, I have a pre-existing condition. I had cancer. I’ve chosen with consulting health care professionals to get the vaccine,” said Kleefisch (R-Candidate for Wisconsin Governor). “But what may be a right choice for me, may not be a right choice for everybody. This should be a patient and doctor decision, and now a decision the government makes for individuals.”

“We are getting to the point where we do need to require vaccines. we are getting to that point. Look at the numbers and the hospital beds. look at the strain this is putting on our health care system. Look at the strain this is putting on the health of our children and our most vulnerable population. What other choice do we have right now?” said Barnes.

The Wisconsin Gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections are November 8, 2022.

