NOT AS WARM WITH A FEW SHOWERS & STORMS

A cool front has settled to the south of us, closer to the Illinois border. In its wake, we have a north-northeast breeze which is ushering in more seasonable September weather with less humidity. Most of our high temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Just north of that front, we’ll see some occasional showers and thunderstorms today. The bulk of these scattered thundershowers will be near and SOUTH of Highway 29. A few storms might have quick downpours, lightning and gusty winds, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Otherwise, your Sunday looks mostly cloudy, with a decrease of clouds during the evening.

Today’s cool front will return back to us as a warm front Monday night. As that boundary pushes into northern Wisconsin, we’re expecting another round of heavier showers and thunderstorms. Some of this rain will last into early Tuesday morning. Some areas in the Northwoods could see 1-3″ of rainfall, which would be a good thing considering its been rather dry towards the Upper Michigan border... Keep informed.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storm. Not as warm as yesterday. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A late shower SOUTH? LOW: 51

MONDAY: Variable clouds and some sun. Slightly warmer. Heavy late-night storms across northern Wisconsin. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sun. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, turning breezy and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Humid with early storms. Then clearing and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Still warm, but less humid. HIGH: 77

