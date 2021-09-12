Advertisement

Men accused in Wisconsin triple homicide plead not guilty

Nya Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack are accused of killing Peng Lor, 24; Nemo Yang, 24; and...
Nya Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack are accused of killing Peng Lor, 24; Nemo Yang, 24; and Trevor J. Maloney, 23.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Two men accused in a triple homicide in western Wisconsin in July have pleaded not guilty.

Forty-four-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are each charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They’re accused in the execution-style shooting of three men outside the entrance of a Wisconsin quarry.

The suspects on Friday waived their right to preliminary hearings.

Both face life in prison if convicted.

The bodies of 24-year-old Peng Lor, 24-year-old Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney were discovered July 23 outside the Romskog Quarry near West Salem.

West Salem is about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

RELATED: Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt

RELATED: Suspects in Western Wisconsin triple homicide arrested

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man wanted in attempted homicide arrested following Oconto County manhunt
As a frequent traveler, a Fox Valley man remembers views like this overlooking New York City....
Appleton man flying into NYC on 9/11 recalls seeing plane hit Twin Towers: “I thought it was an accident.”
The national mandate will require that bigger businesses provide paid time-off for vaccination...
Companies with 100+ workers now required to all be vaccinated or tested weekly
Green Bay fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
Consumer First Alert: Fake loan offers and fake friends on Venmo
Consumer First Alert: Fake loan offers and fake friends on Venmo
Emotional 9/11 ceremony in Appleton honoring victims and first responders
City of Appleton holds solemn remembrance ceremony honoring 9/11 victims and first responders
In the stands of Lambeau Field, Saturday morning’s stair climb stretched the equivalent of 110...
Lambeau Field 9/11 stair climbing honors fallen firefighters