Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Packers take on Saints in Jacksonville

The Action 2 Sports team will be tweeting throughout the game, and their updates will be posted here.
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of TIAA Bank Field stadium, home of...
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of TIAA Bank Field stadium, home of the NFL football team Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. The NFL announced Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, that the New Orleans Saints will host the Green bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla., in a Sept. 12 season opener after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers’ regular season will begin by taking on the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.

Although the Saints are the home team, both teams are playing away from their home venue due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida, and will instead be playing in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Packers are 2-0 in Kickoff Weekend games against the Saints. Sunday’s game is expected to be a high-scoring game, with team officials noting that during eight of the last 10 matchups between the Packers and the Saints, the winning team has scored at least 34 points.

Since 2007, the Packers have won 11 of the past 14 Kickoff Weekend games, and have the past six Kickoff Weekend games. In those games, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has completed 136 of 203 passes, with 14 touchdowns and one interception.

The Packers’ all-time regular season record against the Saints is 17-9, and their all-time record visiting the Saints is more evenly matched at 7-6.

While Rodgers is returning to the field, the Saints’ previous quarterback won’t be playing. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season.

The Packers will be without Tackle David Bakhtiari, who - as Action 2 News first reported - will miss the first six weeks of the season after tearing his ACL in December of last year during practice. When the team released its initial 53-man roster last month, Bakhtiari was placed on reserve/physically unable to perform.

Earlier this week, the Packers’ outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was practicing on a limited basis, however sources say he is now playing Sunday afternoon.

Expectations are high in Green Bay, after the Packers failed to advance to the Super Bowl for the past two years after reaching the NFC Championship game, both under head coach Matt LaFleur. However, there are some coaching changes from the off season to take note of.

Earlier this year, Joe Barry was named the defensive coordinator, and Maurice Drayton was promoted to special teams coordinator.

In addition, Jerry Gray was promoted to defensive backs/passing game coordinator, and Adam Stenavich was promoted to offensive line/run game coordinator. Other promotions include:

  • Rayna Stewart - Now the assistant special teams coach
  • Connor Lewis - Special teams assistant/game management specialist
  • John Dunn - Senior analyst

Although this is LaFleur’s third season as the Packers’ head coach, this is Sean Payton’s 15th season as the Saints’ head coach.

Another thing that will be high during Sunday’s game - the temperature. The forecast in Jacksonville calls for the upper 80′s, and that doesn’t factor in the humidity.

RELATED: Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts: Packers vs. Saints

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT, and the game airs on FOX.

The Action 2 Sports team will be tweeting throughout the game, and their updates will be posted here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man wanted in attempted homicide arrested following Oconto County manhunt
As a frequent traveler, a Fox Valley man remembers views like this overlooking New York City....
Appleton man flying into NYC on 9/11 recalls seeing plane hit Twin Towers: “I thought it was an accident.”
The national mandate will require that bigger businesses provide paid time-off for vaccination...
Companies with 100+ workers now required to all be vaccinated or tested weekly
Green Bay fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts: Packers vs. Saints
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Mellusi powers No. 18 Wisconsin past Eastern Michigan 37-7
Aaron Rodgers got very candid about the issues he has with the Green Bay Packers during his...
Rodgers says uncertain future doesn’t create extra pressure
Za'Darius Smith returns to practice for individual drills.
Packers’ Za’Darius Smith practices again on limited basis