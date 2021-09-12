LIVE BLOG: Packers take on Saints in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers’ regular season will begin by taking on the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.

Although the Saints are the home team, both teams are playing away from their home venue due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida, and will instead be playing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Based on the walk in, Packers fans outnumbered Saints fans here in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/cs3vNTvFqO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 12, 2021

The Packers are 2-0 in Kickoff Weekend games against the Saints. Sunday’s game is expected to be a high-scoring game, with team officials noting that during eight of the last 10 matchups between the Packers and the Saints, the winning team has scored at least 34 points.

Since 2007, the Packers have won 11 of the past 14 Kickoff Weekend games, and have the past six Kickoff Weekend games. In those games, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has completed 136 of 203 passes, with 14 touchdowns and one interception.

The Packers’ all-time regular season record against the Saints is 17-9, and their all-time record visiting the Saints is more evenly matched at 7-6.

While Rodgers is returning to the field, the Saints’ previous quarterback won’t be playing. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season.

The Packers will be without Tackle David Bakhtiari, who - as Action 2 News first reported - will miss the first six weeks of the season after tearing his ACL in December of last year during practice. When the team released its initial 53-man roster last month, Bakhtiari was placed on reserve/physically unable to perform.

Earlier this week, the Packers’ outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was practicing on a limited basis, however sources say he is now playing Sunday afternoon.

Z’s posts on social media seem to support this- hype up videos for game 1. https://t.co/HfpnXiSeam — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) September 12, 2021

Apparently playing today https://t.co/EHJWGDxJ6x — Chris Roth (@rothchris) September 12, 2021

Expectations are high in Green Bay, after the Packers failed to advance to the Super Bowl for the past two years after reaching the NFC Championship game, both under head coach Matt LaFleur. However, there are some coaching changes from the off season to take note of.

Earlier this year, Joe Barry was named the defensive coordinator, and Maurice Drayton was promoted to special teams coordinator.

In addition, Jerry Gray was promoted to defensive backs/passing game coordinator, and Adam Stenavich was promoted to offensive line/run game coordinator. Other promotions include:

Rayna Stewart - Now the assistant special teams coach

Connor Lewis - Special teams assistant/game management specialist

John Dunn - Senior analyst

Although this is LaFleur’s third season as the Packers’ head coach, this is Sean Payton’s 15th season as the Saints’ head coach.

Another thing that will be high during Sunday’s game - the temperature. The forecast in Jacksonville calls for the upper 80′s, and that doesn’t factor in the humidity.

Folks, it’s hot and sticky in Jacksonville. Just went for an 8-mile run as my last tuneup for the #FoxCitiesMarathon next Sunday and it wiped me out! Keep an eye on execution/energy for #Packers and Saints in 2nd half today. It’ll be a battle against more than just the opponent! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) September 12, 2021

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT, and the game airs on FOX.

