Lauer takes no-no into 6th; Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout

CLEVELAND (AP) - Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians 11-1.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season - and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year - Lauer threatened to make it two in a row.

Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth.

Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field.

