Advertisement

Lauer takes no-no into 6th; Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians 11-1.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season - and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year - Lauer threatened to make it two in a row.

Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth.

Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man wanted in attempted homicide arrested following Oconto County manhunt
As a frequent traveler, a Fox Valley man remembers views like this overlooking New York City....
Appleton man flying into NYC on 9/11 recalls seeing plane hit Twin Towers: “I thought it was an accident.”
Green Bay fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
The national mandate will require that bigger businesses provide paid time-off for vaccination...
Companies with 100+ workers now required to all be vaccinated or tested weekly
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of TIAA Bank Field stadium, home of...
LIVE BLOG: Saints strike first in Jacksonville, Za’Darius Smith ruled active
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Badgers hold at #18 in AP Poll
The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts: Packers vs. Saints
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Mellusi powers No. 18 Wisconsin past Eastern Michigan 37-7