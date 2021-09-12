Advertisement

Green Bay police investigating overnight shooting on city’s east side

Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have recovered multiple shell casings and a vehicle was hit by bullets after receiving reports of gunshots on Green Bay’s east side during the early morning hours Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1600 block of East Mason Street at 3 a.m.

Officers did not find anyone injured, or see anyone in need of medical attention when they arrived at the scene.

Although officials say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and poses no danger to the general public, they are still collecting evidence and identifying witnesses to help with their investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 920-448-3208.

You can also send tips anonymously through the P3 Tips app, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOPP, or by CLICKING HERE.

