City of Appleton holds solemn remembrance ceremony honoring 9/11 victims and first responders

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many communities came together and held memorial events allowing people to mourn the memories from September 11th terrorist attacks, 20 years ago.

When someone echoes the words 9/11 or you glace at a clock and see the time 9/11, it takes you back to that day.

The City of Appleton held a solemn procession and commemorative ceremony on Saturday.

”Twenty years later, this is still very emotional for me. We are all survivors of 9/11 and we live in a world that is defined by that day’s event,” said Chief Jeremy Hansen, Appleton Fire Department.

It started at the Appleton Fire Department at 8:45 a.m. when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

Just 17 minutes later, when the second plane hit at 9:03 a.m., the commemorative ceremony began at Appleton’s City Park with remarks from several city leaders.

“Your service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, we honor your names and all those who served and protected our country on 9/11. And to our veterans who have continued to protect us from the evil-doers for the last 20 years, you are truly the finest of Americans and the best humanity has to offer,” said Chief Todd Thomas, Appleton Police Department.

The ceremony consisted of music from the Appleton City Band and the Clan Donald Pipes & Drums, memorial tributes including the layering of the wreath, a rifle salute, playing of “Taps,” and “striking the four fives,” which was created after the terrorist attacks and is how firefighters render their final honors to departed comrades now.

“It helps a community heal, and we’re always going to be healing from this event, this is one that’s going to live in our minds forever,” said Chief Thomas.

The event captures the unity and the emotions of that day, working to make an impact for those who may be too young to remember.

“Future generations will read books and watch documentaries and listen to the stories from those who experienced it first hand, but there is something lost in translation,” said John Oakley, Appleton VFW Post 2778.

“Our duty, each of us, is to not only never forget, but to remind and educate our children and grandchildren of what this day means,” said Chief Thomas.

Hundreds of people were in the crowd with many teary eyes, were given the chance to remember and reflect.

“A ceremony like this and the turnout just shows how strong he community is here,” said Chief Hansen.

This is a day we will always remember, to pause on September 11th every year, to honor, and remember our strength as a community and as a country.

