Badgers hold at #18 in AP Poll

Bye week next for Wisconsin
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Badgers stay at No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll after their 34-7 rout of Eastern Michigan.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Big Ten teams in Bold

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1

2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12

5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10

6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6

7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7

9. Ohio St. 1-1 1029 3

10. Penn St. 2-0 1005 11

11. Florida 2-0 935 13

12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8

13. UCLA 2-0 804 16

14. Iowa St. 1-1 593 9

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17

17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20

18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18

19. Arizona St. 2-0 341 23

20. Arkansas 2-0 277 -

21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24

22. Auburn 2-0 233 25

23. BYU 2-0 213 -

24. Miami 1-1 177 22

25. Michigan 2-0 163 -

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

