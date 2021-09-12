ANOTHER FRONT TO BRING RAIN & STORMS MONDAY NIGHT

A stalled front remains near the Wisconsin & Illinois border. Disturbances riding along that front will keep a chance of showers going tonight and Monday morning across out southern areas. Locations farther north are expected to be cooler which may support areas of fog once again.

The aforementioned front will start to move northward during the day Monday. It may spark a shower or storm as it does so but not too much activity is expected during the day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun along with highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

An area of low pressure will drive a cold front across our area Monday night and early Tuesday morning. There is the potential for locally heavy rainfall (perhaps over 2″ in spots) and some strong storm activity. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns if any storm manages to reach severe limits during the night.

Less active weather is anticipated for the middle of the week as high pressure moves in. The end of the week and next weekend is less clear as far as rain chances go. A few storms are possible but confidence is low. A return to summer-like temperatures is looking more and more likely with several days in the 80s a distinct possibility starting Thursday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: S/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers may linger in the south. LOW: 53

MONDAY: Clouds & sun. Slightly warmer. Heavy late-night storms across northern Wisconsin. HIGH: 73 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Early morning storms. A few pop-up showers during the day. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm. A storm possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Still warm. A storm possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms are possible. HIGH: 79

