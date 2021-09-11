Advertisement

SUMMER-LIKE SATURDAY, A FEW STRONG STORMS TONIGHT?

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer isn’t just ready to give up! Look for highs well into the 80s in many spots today on the heels of breezy SW winds 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Dew point values are expected to rise into the mid 60s giving today a muggy feeling.

Storm chances later today are not very clear. There will be ample warm & unstable air along with an incoming cold front... but there may just be too much warm air aloft that will act like a lid on the atmosphere keeping most activity from developing. Higher odds of storm development could actually end up being over in Lower Michigan. We will have to keep an eye on things later today to see how things evolve around here. If a few storms can get going they would pose a hail and wind risk.

The chance of some isolated to scattered strong to severe storms Saturday night and Sunday morning does exist in our area with large hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns.

Additional shower and storm activity will continue to be possible Sunday and Monday as well. Much cooler 70s and 60s can be expected during this time.

Another front and storm system on Tuesday looks like it may be our next best chance for any strong storm activity. We’ll keep on watching things over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THE LAKE MICHIGAN SIDE OF DOOR COUNTY

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 1-5′

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Warm, breezy, & humid. An isolated PM storm possible... could be strong. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Chance of a few showers and storms. A few strong in the morning? Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

MONDAY: A few showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Warmer. Some late storms are possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Raccoon responsible for power outage in Outagamie County
Police lights.
Deputies hunt for shooting suspect in Oconto County; neighbors shelter in place
Procter and Gamble in Green Bay
Wisconsin business, restaurant groups react to Biden’s vaccine mandate
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
Appleton schools memo reveals consequences for not wearing a mask

Latest News

Above average Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like Saturday
First Alert Weather
WATCHING FOR ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAY
First Alert Weather forecast for September 11 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly dry with isolated showers and storms
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roller-coaster weekend