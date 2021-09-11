SUMMER-LIKE SATURDAY, A FEW STRONG STORMS TONIGHT?

Summer isn’t just ready to give up! Look for highs well into the 80s in many spots today on the heels of breezy SW winds 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Dew point values are expected to rise into the mid 60s giving today a muggy feeling.

Storm chances later today are not very clear. There will be ample warm & unstable air along with an incoming cold front... but there may just be too much warm air aloft that will act like a lid on the atmosphere keeping most activity from developing. Higher odds of storm development could actually end up being over in Lower Michigan. We will have to keep an eye on things later today to see how things evolve around here. If a few storms can get going they would pose a hail and wind risk.

The chance of some isolated to scattered strong to severe storms Saturday night and Sunday morning does exist in our area with large hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns.

Additional shower and storm activity will continue to be possible Sunday and Monday as well. Much cooler 70s and 60s can be expected during this time.

Another front and storm system on Tuesday looks like it may be our next best chance for any strong storm activity. We’ll keep on watching things over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THE LAKE MICHIGAN SIDE OF DOOR COUNTY

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 1-5′

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Warm, breezy, & humid. An isolated PM storm possible... could be strong. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Chance of a few showers and storms. A few strong in the morning? Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

MONDAY: A few showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Warmer. Some late storms are possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 75

