SPOTTY STORM CHANCE, AND COOLER

Saturday’s warmth and humidity is about to leave as quickly as it arrived! You’ll feel the more comfortable air right away first thing Sunday morning, and it will linger all day.

The cooler air is the result of a cold front that has been somewhat hung-up across the area and will still be just to our south Sunday. As long as the front is nearby it COULD spark occasional showers and possibly a few storms. Again, the best chances will be Green Bay on southward.

More of the same is expected Monday, but that front to the south starts lifting northward once again bringing perhaps the best chances of more widespread showers and storms - Especially Monday night and into the first half of Tuesday. It’s too early to tell if any of these storms will be strong, but the certainly will bring the potential for some heavy downppours.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

MONDAY: E-SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. CHANCE of a few spotty showers, storms - Mainly south. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Cooler, less humid. Partly sunny NORTH, But more clouds SOUTH .Chance of a few showers and storms there. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

MONDAY: A few showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and storms into early afternoon. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Warmer. Some late storms are possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Chance of an early shower, then clouds decrease. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 76

