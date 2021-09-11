Neighbors sheltering in place during manhunt in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says it activated its CodeRED emergency alert system Friday evening as it searches for a person who’s armed and dangerous.

Neighbors are calling Action 2 News, telling us they’re being advised to shelter in place.

The sheriff’s office won’t provide specifics about the search, and for the protection of officers we are not identifying the location.

Neighbors tell us they believe officers are searching for the suspect in an attempted murder last week. The Oconto Police Department identified the suspect in that shooting as 24-year-old Cody Krueger, and they said he’s considered armed and dangerous.

According to Oconto police, Krueger was expecting a package of narcotics being mailed to an address on the 2000-block of Superior Ave. The victim, Nicholas Staidl, was shot during a confrontation at the mailbox. Staidl suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but survived.

Krueger is 6′4″ tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has pierce ears, a swastika tattoo on his abdomen, a “skinhead” tattoo on his abdomen, a cross tattoo and a skull tattoo on his left calf, a barbed wire tattoo on his left hand and fingers, a swastika tattoo on his left knee, a “High Life” tattoo on his left wrist, a “Forever and Always” tattoo on his right breast area, a “KRK” tattoo on his left forearm, and a “1488″ tattoo on his left wrist. Officers say he is known to drive with a sawed-off shotgun.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm Friday’s search is for Krueger.

Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted homicide case. If you see him, call 911, and do not approach. (Oconto Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.