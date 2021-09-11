Advertisement

Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of pointing a laser at law enforcement aircraft during police brutality protests last year has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Jeremiah Belen apologized for his actions during an online sentencing hearing on Friday.

The 39-year-old said he supports law enforcement but made the decision to point the laser at the aircraft out of boredom after being laid off work during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit or forced them to maneuver away from the laser.

