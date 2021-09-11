Lambeau Field 9/11 stair climbing honors fallen firefighters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9th annual 9/11 stair climb at Lambeau Field honored the 343 New York City firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Besides marking two decades since the tragedy, the event welcomed two survivors from the World Trade Center Twin Towers who were helped to safety by some of those fallen firefighters.

“We got out four or five minutes before Tower Two collapsed,” John Kneeley, an employee on the 77th floor of Tower One, said alongside his wife Donna Kneeley. “We were those white people you see the pictures of because the clouds stuck to us. It was the cloud that was the scariest part of the day because it was so thick.”

Donna Kneeley was six months pregnant at the time. She, like so many others, was worried about her family’s safety and was stunned by what unfolded.

“I turned around and said John look,” Donna shared.

“Building Two was collapsing,” John continued. “It was the most incredible thing we had ever seen.”

“It just never occurred to us at that time that people were inside,” Donna remembered holding back tears. John emphasized, “still inside.” Barely able to keep his voice steady in recollection.

“We just saw this 30 story tower just coming at us down the street,” Donna recalled. “There were people running everywhere. There was noise from all the sirens going off.”

Sirens of first responders.

In the stands of Lambeau Field, Saturday morning’s stair climb stretched the equivalent of 110 stories. The same height of the fallen World Trade Center Towers.

The estimated 3,000 climbers all eventually arrived at the 78th floor level. The highest point reach by New York City firefighters. A memorial bell waited to be rung by each climber as they said the name of the fallen firefighter on their badge given at registration. A symbolic completion of these first responders heroic journey to save others.

“There’s people who weren’t alive or don’t have a memory of that,” Dan Meyers, Director of Sales for Pierce Manufacturing who co-sponsored the event, shared. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department also hosted the annual stair climb.

“I’m excited because this year I actually brought my kids with me to volunteer,” Meyers said. “You get a climber badge every year when you come and do the climb. We always come and go through and talk with our children about that climber, look up their story and understand their families. I’m more excited about the ride home today to talk to them about what kind of questions they have and things of that nature.”

All of the event’s proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The foundation assists the families of fallen firefighters to rebuild their lives. Plus, provides resources within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths.

Throughout the morning of remembrance, national anthem singer Franki Moscato, soundtracked the emotional day solo with her keyboard. While memories of this day in 2001 struck a chord with survivors like the Kneeleys still coming to terms with their feelings twenty years later.

“Extreme guilt,” John shared. “Everyday. Everyday.”

Donna added, “But lucky.”

“Very lucky,” John agreed.

“Grateful,” Donna concluded. “We’ve watched all these specials like everyone else and we know that maybe had we chosen a different stairwell. Maybe if we’d gotten in an elevator... we wouldn’t be here.”

