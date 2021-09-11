Advertisement

Green Bay fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say no one was injured Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in a Green Bay apartment.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a report of a fire in the bathroom of an apartment at 1:11 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters were able to put out the flames by using an extinguisher, and then stayed to get rid of smoke inside the apartment.

Officials tell Action 2 News the cause of the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Although the incident was turned over to the Fire Marshall’s office for an investigation, officials say it caused about $1,500 worth of damage.

Citizens are reminded that not properly disposing of smoking materials or ashes can lead to fires in the containers they are put in.

