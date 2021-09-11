FdL Police find shell casings, vehicle appeared to have been hit by gunfire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say no injuries have been reported after officers say they found shell casings and a vehicle which appeared to have been hit by bullets during the overnight hours in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Brooke Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found the casings, as well as the vehicle that was hit.

A witness told police a dark color SUV was spotted leaving the area around the time the shots were heard.

The make and model of the vehicle isn’t known as of this time.

In addition, the witness told police at least two people were inside the vehicle that left the area.

A description of the people inside was not released.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 920-906-5555, or Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.

