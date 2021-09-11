Advertisement

FdL Police find shell casings, vehicle appeared to have been hit by gunfire

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say no injuries have been reported after officers say they found shell casings and a vehicle which appeared to have been hit by bullets during the overnight hours in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Brooke Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found the casings, as well as the vehicle that was hit.

A witness told police a dark color SUV was spotted leaving the area around the time the shots were heard.

The make and model of the vehicle isn’t known as of this time.

In addition, the witness told police at least two people were inside the vehicle that left the area.

A description of the people inside was not released.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 920-906-5555, or Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man wanted in attempted homicide in custody following manhunt in Oconto County
(Source: WALB)
Raccoon responsible for power outage in Outagamie County
Procter and Gamble in Green Bay
Wisconsin business, restaurant groups react to Biden’s vaccine mandate
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost two-thirds of Wisconsin adults received COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Police lights.
Man wanted in attempted homicide in custody following manhunt in Oconto County
FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams work to clear rubble and search for survivors at the World...
LIVE: ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: 20th anniversary of 9/11
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s goal for cleaner jet fuel may not fly
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges