COVID-19 testing temporarily unavailable at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A staffing issue has caused the COVID-19 testing site at the Sunyview Expo Center in Oshkosh to temporarily close, however it is expected to reopen later this week.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, the testing site - which is operated through a partnership with the Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard- will reopen once the National Guard is available to support the site.

An exact reopening date was not provided.

Health officials say they’re working to secure alternate staffing at this time for the site, which has seen an increase in testing demand due to the high COVID-19 case burden in the area caused by the Delta variant.

The Winnebago County Health Department says the site did an average of more than 200 tests per day during the past week, adding there were more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Friday.

Officials add that number hasn’t been seen by the county’s health department since January.

CLICK HERE for a list of COVID-19 testing sites in the Fox Valley, and HERE for a list of sites throughout the state.

As previously reported by Action 2 News on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says Winnebago County has seen more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 210 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. So far, the DHS says 53.7% of Winnebago County has started the vaccine series, with 50.5% of the county’s population considered fully vaccinated.

