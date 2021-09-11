AG Kaul in Green Bay visit talks law enforcement response to mental health calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State Attorney General Josh Kaul says the burden on local law enforcement agencies responding to mental crisis situations will be eased soon.

It comes after the state legislature approved funding for those resources over the summer after Governor Tony Evers signed the budget.

Kaul toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center and discussed a social services approach for officers to respond to mental health situations.

“People can get services hopefully earlier and in a way that is likely to lead to greater de-escalation, and hopefully an appropriate level of care,” Kaul said.

The attorney general mentioned emergency detention, it’s a statute that requires officers to detain someone who will harm themselves or others and take them to a mental health facility where they spend up to 72 hours.

The Winnebago Mental Health Institute is a psychiatric facility that holds people in emergency detention. Oftentimes, deputies have to drive victims there.

As Acton 2 News has previously reported, some law enforcement agencies across the state have an issue with emergency detention and the lack of mental health beds in their respective counties. The travel is taxing on officers whenever they have to transfer someone in a crisis situation to Winnebago County.

According to a 2019 Wisconsin Department of Justice report, officers spend on average nine hours at a time responding to these type of situations.

Kaul added that the legislature’s latest budget approved reforming what he labeled a broken system by starting the process of creating regional crisis response centers and immediately adding more emergency beds at local facilities.

“There’s still a lot more to be done because if we can work to reduce emergency detention cases and also provide support by social workers and others, that frees up law enforcement officers to stay in the communities they serve,” Kaul said.

Bellin Psychiatric Center President Shara Beanen said Brown County has implemented early intervention to help people in crisis situations avoid emergency detention.

“Often times a social worker can ride along in those situations and can do an assessment on site and determine the best plan of care for that individual,” Beanen said.

The attorney general also acknowledged that over the past year there’s been a rise in violence and opioid-related drug overdoses.

