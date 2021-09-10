Wisconsin business, restaurant groups react to Biden’s vaccine mandate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Wisconsin manufacture and restaurant trade groups are already coming out against President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating employers with 100 or more workers to require vaccinations or subject their employees to weekly testing.

As for employees, however, the picture is much more nuanced as they say prioritizing health and safety is important.

Case in point, Joshua Campbell, who has two jobs at Green Bay area manufacturers. He works at JBS and Procter and Gamble, working in spaces with dozens of employees. Campbell said he made the decision to get vaccinated.

“I’m willing to do anything for my community to protect the community, that’s just my personal decision,” Campbell said. “I respect others and I know others that are sick and are elder, things of that nature, and I don’t want somebody not to be around or feel uncomfortable because I didn’t get the shot.”

While he doesn’t believe vaccines should be forced on employees, Campbell called on businesses to educate workers with credible sources on the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I feel that we need more people to educate them so then they have a foundation to base it off of,” Campbell said.

Action 2 News reached out to several business organizations, with some expressing uncertainty over the impact this will have on hiring and on the incentives companies are offering to encourage employee vaccinations.

Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce released a statement to Action 2 News:

Wisconsin employers have diligently followed CDC and OSHA guidance during the COVID-19 global pandemic to keep their workplaces safe. But the President’s possibly illegal order goes too far. Employers should not be forced to police their employees’ vaccination status. This proposal unfairly pits employers against their employees, and will almost certainly result in workers quitting their jobs at a time when businesses are already struggling to find workers.”

Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and Chief Executive Officer Kristine Hillmer told Action 2 News her organization needs to “get further clarity on enforcement and potential penalties, it’s also unclear what will happen. On the enforcement front, what will it mean if local law officials cannot enforce?”

Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R - Green Bay) has already issued a statement criticizing President Biden’s decision.

The President did not have the authority to unilaterally extend the eviction moratorium in July. The Supreme Court recognized as much and ruled accordingly. Now, the President is once again testing the limits of his authority by taking the unprecedented action of imposing sweeping health mandates on private employers. This decision is a gross abuse of federal power that will crush the small businesses already struggling from the labor shortage this administration has helped sustain. Presidential authorities are not limitless. It’s past time for Congress to act and reclaim its Article I authorities to ensure no president even flirts with this kind of idea again.”

