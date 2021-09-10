Advertisement

We Energies reports thousands of customers without power

(Source: WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of customers are without power in the Fox Valley Friday morning, according to the We Energies website.

The utility lists 6,826 customers without power out Outagamie County, 2558 customers without power in Waupaca County, and 610 customers without power in Winnebago County.

Due to the outage, the Shiocton School District is starting one hour late. Hortonville School District is starting two hours late.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

It’s unclear what caused the outage. The estimated time of restoration is 7:30 a.m.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

CLICK HERE to track outages on the We Energies website.

