WATCHING FOR ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAY

Conditions will be ideal for high school football tonight so you can leave the poncho at home... you may want to grab a light jacket as temperatures will be falling through the 60s. But, the humidity will be going up overnight so it won’t be as cool as the last couple of mornings. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will surge back into the middle 80s for highs on Saturday, and it will be muggy. The feels like temperatures may approach 90° for a time. All of this will occur out ahead of a cold front dropping in from the north. It may trigger isolated storms from the afternoon into Saturday night. While storms will not be very widespread, any storm that does manage to get going could become strong-to-severe.

By Sunday the cold front settles to our south... so that’s where the highest rain chances will be. Locally, a few showers could develop... generally south of Green Bay. It will be cooler and less humid Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Monday’s temperatures look similar with mostly cloudy skies expected. A stray shower is possible during the day with higher storm chances arriving overnight.

Tuesday is looking warmer and slightly humid with a high near 80 degrees. But after a cold front passes during the day, temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. However, it looks like we will turn warmer for the end of next week with highs possibly back into the 80s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Not as cool. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Warmer and muggy. An isolated PM storm possible... could be strong. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Not as warm. Spotty showers/storms... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Higher chances at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and storms... especially in the morning. Warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and slightly humid. HIGH: 79

