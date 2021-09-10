Advertisement

Thousands expected at Fox Cities Home & Garden Show

Home improvement((Source: BBB South Central Louisiana))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fourth annual Fox Cities Home and Garden Show started Friday. Thousands of people are expected to attend the show at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton this weekend.

Organizers say the industry’s best in home improvement will be featured, so you’ll be in great hands if you aren’t sure where to start. There will be demonstrations from home improvement companies based in Wisconsin and some from around the country. Whether you know exactly what you want or just have an idea, you can get questions answered about whatever project you’re working on.

“Everybody’s at home and ready to do some renovations, ready to get those new floors, that bathroom project, that kitchen project, we’ve got people to cover it all,” show manager Maggie Strada said. ‘“We’ve got companies that can walk you through every step of the process.”

The home and garden show runs from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Sunday. Admission is $3 at the door for adults and free for kids 17 and younger.

