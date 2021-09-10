Syble Hopp school closed Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Syble Hopp School is closed Friday due to a COVID-19 case “that could potentially have an impact on every classroom.”

Action 2 News received a letter sent to families regarding the closure.

The school is for students with special needs and disabilities. It serves several communities in Brown County.

The school was alerted to the positive test Thursday evening.

“We have determined that there is not enough time to thoroughly contact trace a case of this magnitude and we will need to spend the day tomorrow [Friday] gathering more information from staff and continuing to work with the public health department,” reads the letter provided to families.

The school says more information about plans for next week will be shared with families Friday.

The school will contact parents if they believe a child had close contact with the person who tested positive.

