Advertisement

Syble Hopp school closed Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

Syble Hopp School
Syble Hopp School(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Syble Hopp School is closed Friday due to a COVID-19 case “that could potentially have an impact on every classroom.”

Action 2 News received a letter sent to families regarding the closure.

The school is for students with special needs and disabilities. It serves several communities in Brown County.

The school was alerted to the positive test Thursday evening.

“We have determined that there is not enough time to thoroughly contact trace a case of this magnitude and we will need to spend the day tomorrow [Friday] gathering more information from staff and continuing to work with the public health department,” reads the letter provided to families.

The school says more information about plans for next week will be shared with families Friday.

The school will contact parents if they believe a child had close contact with the person who tested positive.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 deaths spike as case numbers, positivity rate fall
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
Decades of similar work with refugees has helped the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest...
Afghanistan refugees coming to the Appleton area, face housing shortage

Latest News

Fall Health Day
Brown County hosting vaccination clinic for children at Fall Health Day
Studying in school
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Improving memory
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 deaths spike as case numbers, positivity rate fall
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19