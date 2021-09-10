Several area communities prepare for 9/11 memorial events Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On the eve of the 20 year anniversary since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many communities are preparing to hold events Saturday to offer people a chance to remember and reflect on the lives lost.

One of the memorials will begin at the Appleton Fire Department, at 8:45 AM, the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

“We’re going to start off with a solemn procession. We’re going to start at Fire Station Number 1 and it will go just a couple of blocks down to city park. At city park there will be a ceremony about an hour long and we’ll have some speakers, music and we’ll just take a quiet moment to make sure we remember those that we lost,” said Corey Otis, Chairperson of the Appleton Parade Committee.

Another ceremony will take place in the Town of Greenville starting at ten o’clock at the spot where the fire department has a memorial in place, which includes two beams the town received from one of the collapsed towers.

In Menasha, also at ten o’clock a memorial at the Fall Heritage Festival hopes to attract up to 400 people.

Organizer Steve Krueger said, “Its important to remember it year round to begin with, but especially on the 20th anniversary. We don’t want people to forget the sacrifices that people made on behalf of the country, and our life and our heritage within the country.”

All of the area events this Saturday will include local firefighters and police officers.

Organizers hope it’s a unifying experience for each community.

Otis added, “I think everybody on September 11th was shocked by what they saw. They couldn’t believe it, and then on September 12th we woke up and we realized that the nightmare was real and people came together.”

Most of the events are expected to last about an hour.

