NICE FRIDAY, SOME STORMS LATE SATURDAY?

Our Friday is looking picture perfect. Mostly sunny, mild highs in the 70s, and no issues for high school football for a change!

Highs will surge back into the 80s on Saturday, along with more humidity. All of this will occur out ahead of a cold front that will be sagging southward during the day. While a stray shower or storm is possible during the day, most of the daylight hours should be dry.

There are some signs that a few storms may try to perk up Saturday evening/night as some upper level energy moves in. This COULD spark a few strong storms with hail across parts of the area but it’s not a sure bet at this point... we’ll keep on watching how things evolve over the next 24 hours.

Cooler air will return Sunday and Monday and once again there may be a few showers or storms around. Higher odds of rain and storms (some strong?) will return Monday night into the day Tuesday. Once again, we’ll monitoring trends and fine tune things accordingly.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Warmer and more humid. A shower or storm is possible. Chance of a stronger storm Saturday night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Not as warm. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and storms. Warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 74

