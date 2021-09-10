Advertisement

Menasha Police release images from Kwik Trip robbery

Menasha Kwik Trip robbery, Sept. 5, 2021.
Menasha Kwik Trip robbery, Sept. 5, 2021.(Menasha Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police have released images of a person of interest in an armed robbery at a Kwik Trip.

On Sept. 5, at about 1:50 a.m., a person held up the store at 1499 Appleton Road.

Witnesses said the person was armed with a knife and got away with cash.

On Sept. 10, police released surveillance images of the person of interest and a white vehicle.

If you have information, call Menasha Police at 920-967-3500 and reference incident 21-2147.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-Tips (8477).

