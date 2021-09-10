Advertisement

Lakeside Elementary encourages testing after 3 students in one classroom test positive for COVID-19 virus

school desk and face mask
school desk and face mask(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OSHKOSH Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh elementary school is considering moving one classroom to online learning for a week after three students tested positive for COVID-19. The Oshkosh Area School District says it’s likely two of those cases were transmitted in school.

The school district is encouraging that all students in the classroom get tested. The school district will provide the tests.

It says if another student tests positive, the classroom will have virtual instruction starting Tuesday, September 14, through the rest of the week. A decision will be made Sunday or Monday.

The school district says a total 7 students at Lakeside have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The students have been quarantined at home with siblings. The school also notified families of students who had close contact with them.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, on Friday there were 38 positive cases among all Oshkosh students and 10 among staff. There were 266 students and 14 staff members in quarantine, either because of symptoms or close contact.

The school district has had a total 63 positive cases and 386 students and staff in quarantine since the school year began last week.

The Oshkosh Area School District is reminding parents to make sure their kids wear masks properly over the nose, watch their distance, and wash their hands routinely.

