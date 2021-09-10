Advertisement

Horse and buggy hit by SUV, rider severely injured

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving an SUV and horse and buggy in Dodge County.

At about 7:10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on State Highway 16/60 west of the intersection with County J in the Township of Lowell.

An initial investigation shows the horse and buggy was traveling east on 16/60 and approaching the intersection with County J when it was hit from behind by an SUV.

The rider was ejected from the buggy and airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison. The rider suffered severe injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No name was released.

Thee driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Beaver Dam. No name was released.

Highway 16/60 was closed for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
(Source: WALB)
Raccoon responsible for power outage in Outagamie County
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 deaths spike as case numbers, positivity rate fall
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history

Latest News

Menasha Kwik Trip robbery, Sept. 5, 2021.
Menasha Police release images from Kwik Trip robbery
Cory Dudevoire
Clintonville man accused of possessing images of child porn, bestiality
Megan Kernan
WATCH: High school 9/11 stair climb preview
September 10 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Friday