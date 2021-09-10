Horse and buggy hit by SUV, rider severely injured

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving an SUV and horse and buggy in Dodge County.

At about 7:10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on State Highway 16/60 west of the intersection with County J in the Township of Lowell.

An initial investigation shows the horse and buggy was traveling east on 16/60 and approaching the intersection with County J when it was hit from behind by an SUV.

The rider was ejected from the buggy and airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison. The rider suffered severe injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No name was released.

Thee driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Beaver Dam. No name was released.

Highway 16/60 was closed for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

