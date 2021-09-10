Advertisement

Group says Wisconsin election investigation doesn’t go far enough

Processing absentee ballots (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Processing absentee ballots (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - About 100 people who believe ongoing Republican-ordered investigations into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin aren’t broad enough are pressuring the state’s GOP legislative leadership to approve a more expansive review.

The group backing a “full forensic physical and cyber audit” includes the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, and Republican Rep. Tim Ramthun.

They both spoke at an event Friday outside the state Capitol also attended by former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and Jefferson E. Davis, spokesman for a committee pushing for the broader audit. 

Republicans have questioned numerous aspects of the 2020 election but have produced no evidence of widespread fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

