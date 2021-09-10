Girl convicted in Slenderman case could be released Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the girls convicted in the Slenderman stabbing case could be released from a mental health facility Friday.

Anissa Weier, 19, is scheduled for a review hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Weier, ordered to serve 25 years in a mental health facility, filed a petition for conditional release. In July, a Waukesha County Judge ordered Weier to be released from Winnebago County Mental Health Institute. Hon. Michael Bohren said Weier was no longer a threat to the public.

“The State has not met it’s burden of proof. Court finds there is no clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a substantial risk of harm to others, herself, or serious property damage,” the judge said.

A conditional release plan was submitted to the court on Aug. 30. The judge could approve that plan Friday, setting Weier free.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were 12 when they lured friend Payton Leutner into some woods near Waukesha with the intent to kill her. It happened during a sleepover party for Geyser’s birthday in 2014. Payton, then 12, was stabbed 19 times and left for dead. She crawled out of the woods and survived. The story grabbed international headlines when it was revealed the motive for the attack was to court favor with a fictional horror character named Slenderman.

Anissa Weier was found “Guilty but Not Guilty Due to Mental Disease/Defect” for a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide and sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Department of Health Services.

Morgan Geyser was found “Guilty but Not Guilty Due to Mental Disease or Defect” and ordered to a state mental health facility for no more than 40 years. During sentencing, a psychologist testified that Geyser has a high IQ, but also suffers from schizophrenia that could last through her lifetime.

