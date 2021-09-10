Firefighters, students climb West High bleachers to honor 9/11 heroes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay high school students are climbing bleachers in honor of victim of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The annual memorial bleacher climb is held at West High School. The climb honors 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center.

Local firefighters are also part of the bleacher climb at Del Marcel Stadium.

During class periods, physical education students climb or walk the bleachers 11 times. That’s 1/10 of the 110 stories climbed by firefighters at the World Trade Center.

At 9:15 a.m., there was a moment of silence followed by a performance by the West High School band and choir.

Firefighters and students carry firefighting gear to give a sense of the weight carried by firefighters during a day of work.

The National Guard brought weighted backpacks for students to carry.

